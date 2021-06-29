Who’s Cappin’: Radio Vet Miss Jones Insinuates a Threesome With Tupac & Monie Love

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Miss Jones, an OG radio veteran went on Drink Champs and told all her business. She basically insinuated that she, Tupac, and another radio vet Monie Love had a three-some. Lore’l, Headkrack, and Angie Ang disect this tea. It’s been year since Tupac passed away and yet his tea keeps coming up.

Was Miss Jones in the wrong for this especially for telling another woman’s business?

