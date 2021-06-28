Cincinnati: U.S. Customs Seize Drugs Worth Over $700,000

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The U.S. Customs seize drugs worth over $700,000 street value.

Via Fox19

Officers found three pounds of powdered cocaine in black zippered folders in a shipment from the Caribbean headed to Perth, Australia, according to a Customs news release.

The release said officers found about 11 pounds of liquid cocaine in three shampoo bottles in a shipment from Mexico headed to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

