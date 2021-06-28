Megan Thee Stallion Details What She Loves About Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine [EXCLUSIVE]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion‘s love affair with Pardison Fontaine has been going strong for quite a minute and while we love to see our H-Town Hottie being appreciated in a relationship, she had to give up the details on how exactly Pardi won her over.

In an exclusive chat with J-Que and J Mac from the virtual radio row of the 2021 BET Awards, Meg decided to explain how much she’s been glowing career and relationship-wise and attributed plenty of it to her own hard work but also a little help from Pardi.

“First of all, he does make me happy but my happiness comes from myself because I’m a happy lady,” Megan said. “But like I said in the last interview, I got good energy around me right now. Everybody that’s a part of my life, definitely makes me feel good, keeps me encouraged. I love where I’m at working and writing and with my music so that always puts me in a good mood whenever I figure out what I want to say in a beat. And yeah, Pardi does make me happy too.”

When asked about his qualities, Megan said, “I love Pardi because he is just so sweet. A lot of guys are scared to show their sweet side and Pardi is not that. He’s very romantic and protective and he just makes me feel really protected. I love spending time with him because he makes me feel really secure. One thing I know he got my back and I got his and I love that.”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her FashionNova Swimwear Collection With A Twerk Session

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Turns Up The Heat With ‘Thot Sh*t’ [NEW VIDEO]

The two began dating in January, went public in February and haven’t left one another’s side since. Pardi was on hand to not only celebrate Megan for Valentine’s Day but he also was one of her biggest fans when she took home her first three Grammy Awards in March.

Watch the full conversation with Mac and J-Que below.

Megan Thee Stallion Details What She Loves About Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: