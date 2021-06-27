Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 At BET Awards

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s baby No. 2 for Cardi B!

The Grammy Award-winning rapper took the stage alongside Migos at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday (June 27) and simultaneously revealed her exposed baby bump to the world while her team shared her latest maternity photo on Instagram and Twitter.

“#2!” she captioned while tagging her husband Offset.

Cardi joined the Migos for a performance of “Type Sh*t” from the Atlanta group’s recently released Culture III album. The group was nominated for Best Group at the awards ceremony but lost to Silk Sonic. Cardi is up for four awards at the BET Awards including best female hip-hop artist, best collaboration (with Megan Thee Stallion for “WAP”) and twice in best video (for “WAP” and her solo single”Up”.)

The announcement arrives as she and Offset prepare to celebrate their daughter Kulture’s third birthday in July.

