The 5 day party event planners called “Redneck Rave” ended with 14 people being arrested and 34 people criminally charged. the charges ranged from assualt and strangulation to drug and alcohol possesion. The event was held in Blue Holler Offroad Park in Edmonson Kentucky, the event was billed to feature “Mud, Music and Mayhem.” Mayhem was definitely caused, one person reported being impaled by a log and one person had his throat slit.
The event was organized by a country rapper named “Justin Time.”
Police stated there was not enough manpower to go in and shut down all illegal activity.
There is another ‘Redneck Rave’ planned for October 2021.
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Won’t Stop Trying To Police People
48 people charged at ‘Redneck Rave’ party was originally published on rnbcincy.com