An Emotional Outcry: Social Media Reacts To Derek Chauvin Sentencing In George Floyd’s Death

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22.5 years, in the murder of George Floyd. News One has followed this story closely since the jury convicted Chauvin of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter back in April. The publication reports that Chauvin has been found responsible in the death of Floyd and he will receive a harsher sentence. Social media users are met with many emotions watching the sentencing hearing this afternoon.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill mentioned that the sentence was not based on emotion or sympathy but assured the jury that “we need to recognize the pain of the Floyd family.”

As the verdict was delivered, a small crowd was gathered outside of the Cup Foods store where Floyd was killed. Many people in the crowd were seen chanting and praying for a favorable outcome.

Onlookers joined online to view the trial and shouted their cries to various social media platforms as a 45-year-old Chauvin offered his condolences to the Floyd family, yet failed to apologize for his actions, which caused George Floyd’s death last year. He is depicted in the courtroom saying that he was unable to speak further due to ongoing litigation.

News One reports that Judge Cahill decided “against adducting the two lesser charges that Chauvin was facing, Cahill said the one count of unintentional second-degree murder for which he was sentencing included 10 additional years for aggravating factors, including employing ‘particular cruelty.’”

Prosecutors argued that Chauvin’s crime is “more serious than the typical second-degree unintentional murder,” which led to a harsher sentence of up to 360 months, which equals 30 years.

Some Twitter users argue that this sentence isn’t enough to justify George Floyd’s wrongful death.

The emotional discomfort due to the taping of Floyd’s murder has caused a year of suffering for both the Floyd family and the entire Black community. Social media users are not pleased, and believe that no sentence is suitable for the pain and suffering Chauvin has caused.

While other users praise the brave heroine, Darnella Frazier, who was at the scene of Floyd’s murder to document the unfortunate events that took place. Her courageous actions ultimately gave Floyd’s family a piece of justice.

Others are reminded of the larger mission of police reform in the United States.

A small victory is simply a reminder of a larger mission. Has justice been served in the killing of George Floyd? What else can be done to stop the senseless violence caused by police departments across the states? Our thoughts and prayers to George Floyd’s family and the trauma this case has caused to the Black community at large.

