Cincinnati: A Man Found Dead In A Crashed Car In Westwood

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Westwood. Our prayers go out to the family and friends.

A 23-year-old man was found shot to death in a crashed vehicle in Westwood overnight, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Harrison Avenue about 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle into a pole.

They said they found a single-vehicle crash with an unresponsive driver and determined he was the victim of a shooting.

