Hip Hop Spot: Snoop Dogg Reveals What Pete Davidson Is Like Smoking Weed + Kodak Black On Kobe Bryant Controversy

Tours and festivals are back in action this year, and Headkrack has this list you should check out this summer. Also in the Hip-Hop Spot, Pop Smoke’s self-titled album will hit streaming services on July 16. Quavo is selling Saweetie’s custom Bentley that he took back after the break-up. Kodak Black is speaking out on the controversy he stirred up because of his recent birthday post in poor taste to Kobe Bryant. Hear about these stories and more in the Hip-Hop Spot.

