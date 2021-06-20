Gabrielle Union-Wade Celebrates Hubby Dwyane Wade In Sweet Father’s Day Message: ‘I Thank God Everyday’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Dwyane Wade is definitely in the running for celeb father of the year, and his wife Gabrielle Union-Wade is making sure that everybody knows it! The proud papa has been praised in the media for his delicate parenting skills with his children and especially for his grace and compassion toward his 13-year-old daughter Zaya Wade, who proudly identifies as transgender.

Earlier today, for Father’s Day, Gabrielle took to Instagram to celebrate her hubby on this special day, writing him a sweet message to honor the man and father is he in her and her family’s lives. The 48-year-old actress posted this adorable IG carousel full of beautiful family pics of Dwayne and their children, leading with a tear-jerking daddy-daughter pic of the former NBA baller holding their two-year-old Kaavia Wade, the baby Gab calls their “miracle daughter.”

“Happy Father’s Day @dwyanewade.” she wrote. “I thank God everyday that your belief in YOU, is stronger than anyone’s doubts. You continue to lead, to fight and to rejoice in love. #HappyFathersDay2021.

Dwyane’s oldest son, Zaire whom he shares with high school sweetheart Siohvaughn Funches, also shared his appreciation for his dad in his own separate IG post which he posted to his Instagram story. Alongside a picture of himself and his dad after a game, the 19-year-old wrote, “If there was a father of the year award, you’d be the unanimous MVP.”

In a follow-up post, Zaire went on to call out the haters for giving his pops backlash for the way he chooses to parent his children. “One last thing…All the hate and backlash that @dwaynewade receives for being a good father is crazy to me,” Zaire wrote. “A lot of you alls emotion comes out of your own insecurities from your fatherhood… don’t forecast that on us.”

He continued, “What more do you want out of your dad than to love and support whatever you do in life? Despite all the hate and negativity that comes his way he still continues to be true to his family. Now that’s a father.”

We love to see it!

