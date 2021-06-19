Cincy
HomeCincy

What’s your favorite Father’s Day song?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Parenting

Source: digitalskillet / Getty 

 

With Father’s Day right around the corner, we want to know what are your favorite Father / Dad themed songs that you listen to?

Personally I love “Dance with my father” by Luther Vandross and Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t She Lovely”

Both have special meanings to me!

Here’s a Top 10 list of other favorite Father themed songs, let us know which ones appeal to you!

Happy Father’s Day! 

James Brown, “Papa Don’t Take No Mess” 

Will Smith, “Just the Two of Us” 

Birdman and Lil’ Wayne, “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy”

Beyonce, “Daddy” 

The Temptations, “Papa Was a Rolling Stone”

Nat King Cole And Natalie Cole – Unforgettable

The Temptations – My Girl

Tupac Shakur – Letter 2 My Unborn

James Brown – Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag

“Your Joy” by Chrisette Michele 

 

Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On Father’s Day

22 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On Father’s Day

Continue reading Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On Father’s Day

Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On Father’s Day

[caption id="attachment_3028750" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Black kings were given the spotlight this weekend as the world celebrated Father’s Day. Social media was a digital photo book filled with photos of the men in our lives who’ve sacrificed so much to support their families while navigating the world. It was an uplifting occasion that also gave us a much-needed break from seeing images of Black men being brutalized. We learned a little about everyone who shared a photo of their father figure with a caring caption that also provided insight into their upbringing. Kelly Rowland described what it was like to meet her biological father Christopher Lovett after an estranged 30 year relationship. Saweetie’s dad went from daddy to zaddy and Jermaine Dupri’s dad made headlines for other reasons. Check out how these celebrities praised the male figures in their lives:

Black Twitter Celebrates Kobe Bryant’s Fatherhood With #GirlDad

19 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Celebrates Kobe Bryant’s Fatherhood With #GirlDad

Continue reading Black Twitter Celebrates Kobe Bryant’s Fatherhood With #GirlDad

Black Twitter Celebrates Kobe Bryant’s Fatherhood With #GirlDad

[caption id="attachment_3071027" align="alignleft" width="768"] Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty[/caption] Two days after the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, fans and journalists are clearly still grieving. They are also sending out incredibly touching tributes to the basketball legend, including a recent viral video of ESPN’s Elle Duncan. In the clip, Duncan, who only interview Kobe once, captured a moment where he was beaming about his wife’s when she was eight months pregnant with her daughter. “I asked him advice on raising girls, as he quite famously had three at the time,” Duncan recounted. “He said, ‘just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.’ His third daughter, Bianka, was about a year-and-a-half old at the time, so I asked if he wanted more children. He said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but was sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl. And I was like, ‘four girls, are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel?’ Without hesitation, he said ‘I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.’” https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1222023021919121410?s=20 My eyes are sweating. Not surprisingly, this video went viral and the hashtag #GirlDad started trending on social media with fathers posting adorable pictures of themselves with the little girls in their lives. https://twitter.com/elleduncanESPN/status/1222207808780873730?s=20 Take a look at the best Black Twitter #GirlDad photos:

What’s your favorite Father’s Day song?  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…
 11 hours ago
06.19.21
This Simple Rainbow Inspired Makeup Tutorial Is Perfect…
 13 hours ago
06.19.21
Chloe Bailey Puts A Sexy Spin On Nina…
 15 hours ago
06.19.21
10 items
Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More…
 2 days ago
06.18.21
Photos
Close