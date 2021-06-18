The Morning Hustle
The Lo Down: Paris Jackson Says She Has PTSD From Paparazzi, La La Anthony Files for Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

Paris Jackson sat down with Willow Smith on Red Table Talk to discuss her relationship with her dad, Michael Jackson, new music, and her PTSD.  Since the two are around the same age, they talked about everything from mental health and growing up as child stars. In other news, Lala Anthony filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony after cheating rumors have escalated.  Lore’l breaks down these stories and more about Usher, The Kardashians, and more.

