Jim Jones & Harry Fraud ft. Maino “Three Cuts,” Polo G ft. DaBaby “Party Lyfe” & More | Daily Visuals 6.17.21

For the past few weeks Jim Jones and Harry Fraud have been dropping visuals for cuts off their recent album, The Fraud Department. Today (June 17) the duo link up with one of the album’s featured artist to keep that trend going.

Revisiting his Harry Fraud produced project, Jim comes through with some Maino assisted visuals to “Three Cuts” where the two men are lowkey upstaged by a thick young lady rocking all the ice and switching between a Dip Set Knicks and Brooklyn Nets jersey. She’s bad, b.

Elsewhere Polo G links up with DaBaby for his latest clip to “Party Lyfe” where the two throw a helluva pool party that got everyone turnt up from the young urban crowd to the old white neighbors. Y’all know EMS was on standby for this one.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Kay Slay featuring Raekwon, Sheek Louch, Ghostface Killa and Tragedy Khadafi, Tyga featuring Moneybagg Yo, and more.

JIM JONES & HARRY FRAUD FT. MAINO – “THREE CUTS”

POLO G FT. DABABY – “PARTY LYFE”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. RAEKWON, SHEEK LOUCH, GHOSTFACE KILLAH & TRAGEDY KHADAFI – “EXTRAVAGANT”

TYGA FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “SPLASH”

TOOSII – “OBGYN”

DDG & OG PARKER FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “HOOD MELODY”

FIFA FLAME FT. RUBI ROSE – “NO TIME”

MORRAY – “MISTAKES”

