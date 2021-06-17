News
HomeNews

Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth Becomes National Holiday

Racists are raging mad that there is now a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Candace Owens congress testimony

Source: CSPAN screenshot

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that Juneteenth is now an official federal holiday in the United States of America.

She may as well have cried white supremacist tears with her tweet reacting to President Joe Biden signing a bill that was nearly unanimously passed by both chambers of Congress this week.

MORE: Every Receipt Proving Candace Owens Is A Con Artist Who Is Following The Money

“Juneteenth is soooo lame,” Owens tweeted even though no one asked her opinion on the matter. “Democrats really need to stop trying to repackage segregation. I’ll be celebrating July 4th and July 4th only.”

She punctuated her tweet by writing, “I’m American,” and added an American flag emoji for good measure.

Her tweet was posted exactly three minutes after her former boss — suspected white supremacist Charlie Kirk whose Turning Points America conservative advocacy group cloaks its racism with so-called patriotism — reacted to Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday by suggesting in a tweet that statues of George Floyd have no place in America.

 

Minutes later, he quote tweeted Owens and exclaimed, “Candace is right!”

The Twitter exchange prompted both Owens and Kirk’s names to become top trending topics, inviting tweets that not only mocked Kirk’s flawed premise but also drew attention to the contrasts between his outsized forehead, his minuscule teeth and the wall of gums that appear to obscure them.

Besides addressing his jarring physical characteristics, critics also pointed to Kirk’s selective outrage about Juneteenth this year compared to a tweet from nearly a year ago applauding “Senate Republicans” for introducing legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

But back to Owens, who Kirk insisted “is right” for her stance on Juneteenth.

To be sure, she is — to no one’s surprise — very wrong, something that is usually the case when she chimes in on the topic of race (read: whenever she says anything at all).

Commemorating the end of slavery in America is about uniting — not segregating — the country by forcing the country to confront and hopefully reconcile with its original sin.

What Owens and her ex-boss Kirk seem to really be trying to say is that they resent anything centered on Black people in America (unless, of course, it’s in the context of being an extremely conservative Republican).

The truth of the matter is that since Donald Trump left office, Owens has been doing her damnedest to remain relevant to her deplorable following of white supremacists and similarly self-hating Black people.

Lest we forget that it was just last week when Owens lashed out at Naomi Osaka over the tennis champion’s decision to prioritize her mental health and withdraw from the French Open after saying media demands were affecting her wellness.

However, in a matter of hours, Owens quickly reversed her misguided and self-hating sentiments, largely due to the incessant Twitter dragging she received.

Could we see a similarly two-faced reversal from Owens on Juneteenth like Kirk? Judging from how her Twitter timeline shows she’s been doubling down on her anti-Juneteenth stance, chances are doubtful. Especially since this topic involves her hating on Black people, which is exactly what her white bosses pay her to do.

This is America.

Happy Juneteenth!

SEE ALSO:

Seven Things To Know About Juneteenth

Juneteenth: Celebrating The Early Moments Of Freedom Today

Juneteenth Marked With Celebrations And Marches In Cities Across America

Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

10 photos Launch gallery

Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

Continue reading Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

Juneteenth Reading List: 10 Books To Learn More About Black Independence Day

Although people are becoming increasingly aware of the annual Juneteenth holiday, there is still a good portion of the populace who are undoubtedly unfamiliar with the observation of Black Liberation Day. The current racial reckoning enveloping the U.S. has pushed Juneteenth, which recognizes the official end of slavery in the United States, to unimaginable levels of relevance. That was especially true this week as President Joe Biden was set to sign legislation to make Juneteenth an official national holiday after both chambers of Congress each passed bills nearly unanimously. MORE: Seven Things To Know About Juneteenth And still, despite the momentum Juneteenth has enjoyed in recent years, culminating this week, most Americans know little to nothing about the holiday. A new poll has hammered home that point and then some, underscoring the context in which Juneteenth has become a national holiday. Politicians prioritized making it a national holiday while the voters who put them in office aren't exactly sure what it's all about in the first place, the poll found. The Gallup poll got really granular results, finding that just 28 percent of adults in the U.S. know "nothing at all" about Juneteenth. Thirty-four percent know "a little bit," 25% know "some" and just 12% know "a lot." Perhaps even more notable is how the poll found that a relatively low number of Black adults (37%) know "a lot" about Juneteenth. Thirty-two percent of Black adults know "some," 27% know "a little bit" and 4% know "nothing at all." Black adults represented the biggest share of demographics polled who knew the most about Juneteenth. Now that Juneteenth is actually a national holiday, something has got to give when it comes to Americans informing themselves about the annual commemoration. And what better way to learn about something than to read about it? MORE: Juneteenth: Celebrating The Early Moments Of Freedom Today Luckily for everybody, there is no shortage of books that have been written about Juneteenth, both recently and decades ago, and intended for a wide range of audiences, including children. And with the current Republican-led wave of laws forbidding critical race theory to be taught in schools, depending on students to learn about Juneteenth from their teachers is an option that has been all but eliminated, making the availability of books written about Juneteenth that much more valuable -- and necessary. Are you among those who want to learn more about Juneteenth? If so, chances are that you are far from alone. Scroll down and keep reading to find 10 books about Juneteenth to learn more about the new national holiday also known as Black Liberation Day.

Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth Becomes National Holiday  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STAR-HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME
Mariah Carey Shades Eminem, While Celebrating “Obsessed” Anniversary…
 6 hours ago
06.17.21
Moneybagg Yo Said Sum
Lil Baby, DaBaby, Migos, Moneybagg Yo, & Many…
 6 hours ago
06.17.21
5 items
5 Products To Keep Your Bikini Skin In…
 11 hours ago
06.17.21
Ciara Celebrates Her 39 LB Weight Loss Since…
 14 hours ago
06.17.21
Photos
Close