LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Juneteenth is now on its way to becoming a federal holiday and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee joined the show to talk not only about the importance of the holiday but its history. Originally only celebrated in Texas, the holiday is celebrated to honor the date marking the end of slavery in the United States. President Joe Biden is set to sign the bill this Thursday (June 17) to make it a federal holiday. Congresswoman shares the process and why African-Americans deserve this holiday and listeners share how they celebrate the holiday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Sheila Jackson Lee Shares The Importance Of Juneteenth Becoming A Federal Holiday [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com