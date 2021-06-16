Dave East “They Gotta Hate Us,” Millyz ft. Asian Doll “Fish Tank” & More | Daily Visuals 6.16.21

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

For the past few weeks, Dave East has been dropping visuals featuring his man’s Millyz out in Latin America where they got it crackin,’ but today the Harlem rapper is back in the states and getting turnt with fellow New Yorkers.

Taking it back to the block for his visuals to “They Gotta Hate Us,” Dave sips out of a red cup while his homies ride on dirt bikes in the background and East sits on a lawn chair in the middle of the street.

Millyz meanwhile does his own thing as well and for his clip to “Fish Tank,” the tatted up rapper links up with Asian Doll who seduces an automatic weapon to show her support for the 2nd amendment? We’re not mad at her.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Dolph, Snupe Bandz and PaperRoute Woo, Kenny Mason, and more.

DAVE EAST – “THEY GOTTA HATE US”

MILLYZ FT. ASIAN DOLL – “FISH TANK”

YOUNG DOLPH, SNUPE BANDZ & PAPERROUTE WOO – “NOTHING TO ME”

KENNY MASON – “PLAY BALL”

MONTANA OF 300 & NO FATIGUE – “LEMON PEPPER”

KENTHEMAN – “WTF”

CASINO P – “LET THE BEAT BREATHE”

