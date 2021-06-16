WIZ Exclusive: Get Rod Wave Tickets for ‘Soul Fly Tour’ Before They Go on Sale

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rod Wave’s Soul Fly Tour is making a stop in Cincinnati at the Icon Music Center on September 27, 2021. We’ve got your chance to get tickets on the presale on June 17th before they are available to the public.

Presale Begins: Thu – June 17 at 10AM

Presale Ends: Thu – June 17 at 10PM

Offer Code: TOMBSTONE

Ticket link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/16005AC99E411F75

