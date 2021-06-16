CLOSE
Rod Wave’s Soul Fly Tour is making a stop in Cincinnati at the Icon Music Center on September 27, 2021. We’ve got your chance to get tickets on the presale on June 17th before they are available to the public.
Presale Begins: Thu – June 17 at 10AM
Presale Ends: Thu – June 17 at 10PM
Offer Code: TOMBSTONE
Ticket link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/16005AC99E411F75
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- WIZ Exclusive: Get Rod Wave Tickets for ‘Soul Fly Tour’ Before They Go on Sale
- ‘Until the Safe is Empty’ MacKenzie Scott Donates $2.7 Billion To Progressive, Minority-Led Nonprofits
- Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Celebrated For Years
- New Domestic Terrorism Policy Launched To Counter Violent White Extremism
- Cincinnati: Man Dead After SWAT Stand Off
- Some Dude’s 2Pac B-Sides & Album Cuts Playlist [Listen]
- For The Culture Podcast: The History Of Funk
- Lil Baby Now Has 90 All-Time Hot 100 Entries
- Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday Unanimously Passed By Senate
- Diva’s Daily Dirt: Meek Mill Looks For West Coast Plug for New Venture
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: