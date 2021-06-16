Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Celebrated For Years

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Juneteenth is now recognized as a federal holiday in the United States thanks to the Joe Biden administration. While some of us are now learning about the significance of the holiday, people like Tina Knowles-Lawson have been celebrating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans since birth. Knowles-Lawson has since partnered with Facebook to educate the masses on the importance of the holiday and what the tradition means to her and her family.

Last year, she used her platform on Instagram to educate her community on the holiday’s history and share her personal connection. Mrs. Lawson received an outpour of positive responses from her following and the Internet at large. There were many people who became inspired by her teachings to explore more about the holiday. It’s her hope to share impactful memories to empower the Black community to learn from their history and build upon a brighter future.

This year Tina Knowles-Lawson extends her knowledge to the Facebook community about how growing up in Galveston, Texas, where Juneteenth originated, has influenced the way she acknowledges the holiday and brings awareness to those around her even since moving to California.

Since hearing the news of Juneteenth being recognized as a federal holiday in a unanimous vote passed by the US Senate, Black people have taken to social media to express their concern about how the government is prioritizing issues in this country. Some fear that making Juneteenth a federal holiday does not offer sufficient reparations for the years of pain and suffering Black Americans endured during this country and the eradication of history surrounding the holiday preceding.

We can at least thank Tina Knowles-Lawson for teaching what local governments refuse to teach inside of the schools. She goes on to express her gratitude for celebrating the holiday, “Juneteenth is celebrated with friends, family, and loved ones. You honor them by finding out the history of it. Our history is such an important thing, it makes you belong, it connects the dots.”

The business woman and Beyonce and Solange’s mom has been keeping history alive by sharing stories of her family’s legacy. Tina Knowles-Lawson bears witness to the power her and her family experience celebrating the once overlooked holiday.

Black Americans history is definitely something to be celebrated. So take Mrs. Tina’s advice and enjoy a day off at the beach, with family or at the cookout.

Happy Juneteenth!

Juneteenth Just Became A Federal Holiday But Tina Knowles-Lawson Has Celebrated For Years was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: