Diva’s Daily Dirt: Meek Mill Looks For West Coast Plug for New Venture

Meek Mill Looks For West Coast Plug for New Venture

That’s right the Philly rapper is looking to add ‘cannabis entrepreneur’ to his resume and he’s looking for a West Coast plug. On Monday he tweeted, “I’m about to start east coast on my weed business… but need a serious west coast plug… I’m taking ownership… building my own company ground up! Get directly with me ASAP.” Looks like the ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ rapper is pretty serious about getting that legal loudpack boomin down the east coast, hopefully the dots connect on the business side soon so we can get the joint rolling.

Taraji P Henson Is The Official Host of the 2021 BET Awards

Henson announced the big news Monday on her Instagram with the caption, “THAT’S RIGHT Y’ALL!! I’m SO excited to host the 2021 @BETAwards—Culture’s Biggest Night!.”

“I am honored to be sharing the stage with so many powerful and prolific women in music and entertainment. The B.E.T. Awards will once again be at the forefront of Black culture,” Henson said in a statement.

The show will return with a live fully vaccinated audience and we’ve also learned we will be celebrating the legendary Queen Latifah during the show, as she will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award highlighting her three-decade career in the music, film and television industry. Don’s miss the biggest night for the culture, BET Awards air next Sunday, June 27th at 8pm.

