Black Business Spotlight: X.Wynn Films LLC

101.5 THE BUZZ AND WALKER FUNERAL HOME PRESENTS THE BLACK BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. THIS MONTH WE ARE SHINING THE SPOTLIGHT ON X.WYNN FILMS LLC. X.WYNN FILMS LLC IS OWNED AND OPERATED BY LOCAL ASPIRING FILM ARTIST XANDER D. WYNN.

XANDER IS A NATIVE OF CINCINNATI, OHIO AND CURRENTLY ATTENDS BUTLER TECH – DIGITAL MEDIA. HE IS INVOLVED IN SPORTS THROUGHOUT THE YEAR, INCLUDING FOOTBALL AND TRACK. HOWEVER, HE HAS FOUND A PASSION IN FILMMAKING AND ASPIRES TO CONTINUE FILMMAKING INTO HIS FUTURE. ​PROFESSIONALLY XANDER HAS CREATED SEVERAL SHORT FILMS AND PROMO VIDEOS FOR A VARIETY OF CLIENTS. HE WROTE, EDITED, AND PRODUCED HIS FIRST FILM THAT WAS SELECTED TO GO TO THE WHITE HOUSE AND HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO MEET FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA. OVER THE YEARS HE HAS COLLECTED MANY AWARDS INCLUDING A GOLDEN LION AWARD CHOSEN FROM OVER HUNDREDS OF SUBMISSIONS.

XANDER D WYNN OF X.WYNN FILMS LLC, 101.5 THE BUZZ AND WALKER FUNERAL HOMES CONGRATULATE YOU ONCE AGAIN ON BEING NOMINATED AND SELECTED FOR THIS MONTHS BLACK BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO NOMINATE A BLACK BUSINESS FOR THE SPOTLIGHT, HEAD TO THEBUZZCINCY.COM NOW!

BLACK BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT IS BROUGHT TO YOU BY WALKER FUNERAL HOMES

