Some Dude’s 2Pac B-Sides & Album Cuts Playlist [Listen]

It’s wild to know that arguably the greatest rapper of all time, Tupac Shakur would have made 50-years-old today. Pac, Born June 16th, 1971 in New York built a long-lasting legacy in a short time. Beginning his career as MC New York and rapping in the group “Strictly Dope.”

Pac would soon join Digital Underground where he would appear on the 1991 single “Same Song.” The track would appear on the soundtrack to the Dan Aykroyd film “Nothing But Trouble” and it’s there where the career of Pac would take off.

Like a true Gemini, singles like “I Get Around” and “California Love” would show Pac’s wild party side while “Brenda’s Got A Baby” and “Keep Yo Head Up” would show his positive side. The same (and probably even more powerful) might be is selections of B-Sides and Album Cuts. The classic “Pain” from the “Above The Rim” movie soundtrack is considered to be one of 2Pac’s greatest songs. We also get songs like “Violent,” “Shorty Wanna Be A Thug” and the posse cut “5 Deadly Venoms.” Hell, probably have a stash of tracks we will never hear since Pac was known to record at a heavy pace.

So to celebrate the life of Tupac Amaru Shakur, the homies from the Some Dude… Podcast hit their listeners to send them their favorite B-Sides and Album Cuts to celebrate his 50th birthday. Check out their picks below. It’s a shame that we lost Pac too soon but his greatest lives on through his music and many other projects. Sit down, listen to this playlist, and hey, watch Above The Rim, Poetic Justice, and maybe even Gridlock’d today.

