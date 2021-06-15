Cincinnati: A Crash In College Hill Leaves 1 Person Dead

CLOSE
1 person is dead and 1 person injured after a crash in College Hill.
Via Fox19
According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, it happened in the 6500 block of Daly Road just after 11 p.m. Monday.
Police say 36-year-old Dwight Lavizzo was driving south on Daly Road when he crossed the double yellow line and struck a vehicle traveling north.
Lavizzo was seriously injured as a result of the crash and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.
