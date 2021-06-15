Cincinnati: A Crash In College Hill Leaves 1 Person Dead

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1 person is dead and 1 person injured after a crash in College Hill.

Via Fox19

According to the Cincinnati Fire Department, it happened in the 6500 block of Daly Road just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Police say 36-year-old Dwight Lavizzo was driving south on Daly Road when he crossed the double yellow line and struck a vehicle traveling north.

Lavizzo was seriously injured as a result of the crash and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.

The other driver also was seriously hurt and taken to UC Medical Center.

