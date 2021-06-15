Culture III: Migos Describes What Makes Them The Best Rap Group, Talk Loyalty, Family & More

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

ATL-bred rap trio Migos blessed hip-hop fans last week by dropping their highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Culture III. The LP, which features appearances from the likes of Drake, Cardi B, Future plus late emcees Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke amongst others, is a testament to how far these guys have come in the game. Thankfully, our guy Incognito was able to get Migos to stop by Poster On The Corner for a breakdown of how three young dudes from Atlanta became comparable to The Beatles.

Offset, Takeoff and Quavo had a lot to talk about during their time posted up in the studio. One of the key topics of discussion was of course the new album, which is already projected to top the Billboard 200 this week unless Polo G doesn’t come out on top with his third studio album, Hall Of Fame, as Hits Daily Double is projecting. However, whether number 1 or number 2, Migos are still claiming to be the best rap group in the game — let Quavo tell it, they also have the flyest ice in the game too!

Watch Incognito’s full conversation with Migos below for all things Culture 3 and other fun topics, including sports talk, classic films and working with the late Juice WRLD:

