Migos “Modern Day,” French Montana “FWMGAB” & More | Daily Visuals 6.14.21

Migos are back on their grizzly and with their latest album, Culture III only a few days old the ATL trio already churning out videos in support of their project.

Balling on jet skis, G5’s and Bentleys, Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset show that whether on water, air, or land, they will shine in any environment they find themselves in. Them cats got all terrains covered forreal forreal.

Back in the BX French Montana returns to his old projects and for his clip to “FWMGAB” gets the locals to turn up while he enjoys the moves being busted in his presence.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Neek Bucks, Gotham featuring Niko IS, and more.

MIGOS – “MODERN DAY”

FRENCH MONTANA – “FWMGAB”

NEEK BUCKS – “DOWN”

POLO G FT. THE KID LAROI & LIL DURK – “NO RETURN”

EURO GOTIT FT. FUTURE & BANGLADESH – “TAKE OFF”

GOTHAM FT. NIKO IS – “I’LL TELL YA LATER”

K CAMP – “GAME AIN’T FREE”

