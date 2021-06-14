Bandooloo Beware: Nike Trademarks The Air Jordan 1 Silhouette

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After more than three decades of being arguably the hottest silhouette in the sneaker game, the Air Jordan 1 design has officially been trademarked by Nike.

Sneaker Law Firm has confirmed that Nike has federally trademarked the classic silhouette design which was the subject to much bootlegging and biting over the years such as ineverheardofyou’s middle-finger featured design to Fugazi’s six shooter-adorned “One In The Chamber” (they were pretty dope though). Under the new federal protection, anyone looking to bank off bootlegs or remixes of the Air Jordan 1 High, AJ1 Low, and AJ1 Low SE are subject to legal consequences.

Wait, what about the Air Jordan 1 Mid? We know people don’t really care for them but damn.

Recently Nike has been going after designers who’ve used their classic silhouettes to pump their own original custom versions of kicks such as Warren Lotas’ SB “Pigeon” Dunks and MSCHF’s Air Max 97 “Satan Shoes.”

Now with this new legal paperwork in their toolbox, you can expect Nike to file more lawsuits should anyone dare try to remix the Air Jordan 1 High or Low to their liking. Maybe the AJ1 Mid is still game though. Any takers?

