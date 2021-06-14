Cincy
Cincinnati: Black Lives Matter Mural Is Getting Restored

That beautiful Black Lives Matters mural that you see downtown is getting restored. That’s a good look for the city.

Plum Street, between 8th and 9th streets, will close through June 21 so artists can fix faded letters and vandalism that has occurred on the mural during its one year of existence.

“We didn’t know the paint would fade that quick, especially with the cars running over it,” Alandes Powell, former Urban League board chair and mural coordinator, said. “The restoration will fix the splashes. The city also needed to put down white lines for the traffic direction, so there is some painting we need to do around that as well.”

The major addition this year is a clear overlay that hopefully protects the mural for the future.

