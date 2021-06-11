James Harden Shuts Down Rumors Of Gifting Saweetie $100K For A Date

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

James Harden usually doesn’t address rumors and allegations. The Brooklyn Nets star’s name was floating all over social media on Friday (June 11) after it was suggested he stepped out on a date with Saweetie. Two celebrities dating is rather normal, but thanks to social media, some had to spice it up by suggesting Harden CashApp’d the “Best Friend” rapper $100,000 in order to go out with him.

The news didn’t sit well with Harden who took to his Instagram Stories and flatly wanted his name out of the gossip.

“I’m tired of people creating these false ass stories knowing I really don’t speak on bullsh*t,” he wrote. “Leave me out all the weird sh*t. Sh*t trash. Back to my real life.”

He added, “People really on here making sh*t up for clout. I really stay out the way. CashApp $100K? Beat it.”

The false story got around so much even 50 Cent reacted on Instagram Friday, name dropping Saweetie’s ex Quavo in the process.

“wait he a super star, why the fu*k is he paying a b*tch to go on a date,” 50 wrote. “see what you did @quavohuncho they don’t know what they like till they see somebody with it. SMH LOL Help me understand this!”

Harden has more things to worry about on the court. His Brooklyn Nets are currently up 2-1 on the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference Semifinal series. Harden has missed all but one minute of the series due to him reaggravating a hamstring injury he suffered late in the regular season.

Quavo and Saweetie were one of Hip-Hop's favorite power couples and the respective fan bases of the former couple were deeply invested in their relationship. Now that the pair have split, fans took notice of a lyric from the Migos rapper that seemingly confirms he took back the iced-out Bentley he gifted to his ex-girlfriend. The Migos made their return as a collective with their latest album Culture III, marking three years since their last drop. While the real-life family members and rappers have been active on their own, fans have been anxiously awaiting the trio's reunion and thus far, all signs point to a strong showing, especially from Offset and Takeoff. Savvy fans have already dissected a number of the lyrics on the album but on Twitter, some are zeroing in on a line from Quavo on the track "Having Our Way" that addressed the split with Saweetie and him playing Repo Man with the Bentley he gave her. From "Having Our Way": Havin' my way in the city, get pulled out your britches, you talkin' to trippin' Go put all my cliques on, walkin', ain't slippin' (Walk) Havin' my way, now this sh*t like a business Load up the bases, now I feel like Cal Ripken (Ayy) She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley (Skrrt) (Skrrt-skrrt, get out, ooh) Last month, chatter started the spread that Quavo took the car back but there was some back and forth going on about the incident with the final word being that Saweetie was still in possession of the vehicle. Apparently, that isn't the case if Quavo's lyric is to be believed. In other Quavo news, the surprisingly athletic rapper has been at a playful war with former NBA player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins after mentioning the retired big man on a track from his 2018 solo album. On Thursday (June 10), Huncho and Perk hashed it out in a hilarious face-to-face Zoom call meeting on First Take that is a total must-watch moment. While it did get loud, it was obvious that the men both just enjoy talking trash.

