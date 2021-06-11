Cincinnati: A 12 Year Old Local Wrestler Is Headed To The Pan-Am Games Representing Team USA

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A 12-year-old local wrestler is headed to the Olympics… Her name is Camryn Gresham be on the lookout for her real soon!

Via FOX19

Camryn recently qualified to become the youngest member of Team USA for the Pan-Am games in October, where she’ll represent her country in Mexico on the U-15 team.

She met the minimum age requirement by just a handful of days. But Joey Ward, a former All-American wrestler, says Camryn is more than good enough.

“She is special,” Ward said. “She’s going to do all these things. The Olympics – we sat down and looked at it as a family, like, 2024, 2028, it’s going to be Camryn. We just got to figure out what weight and where she is going to train leading up to it.”

