Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A 12 Year Old Local Wrestler Is Headed To The Pan-Am Games Representing Team USA

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

A 12-year-old local wrestler is headed to the Olympics… Her name is Camryn Gresham be on the lookout for her real soon!

Via FOX19

Camryn recently qualified to become the youngest member of Team USA for the Pan-Am games in October, where she’ll represent her country in Mexico on the U-15 team.

She met the minimum age requirement by just a handful of days. But Joey Ward, a former All-American wrestler, says Camryn is more than good enough.

“She is special,” Ward said. “She’s going to do all these things. The Olympics – we sat down and looked at it as a family, like, 2024, 2028, it’s going to be Camryn. We just got to figure out what weight and where she is going to train leading up to it.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

Cincinnati: A 12 Year Old Local Wrestler Is Headed To The Pan-Am Games Representing Team USA  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Sephora’s Accelerate Class Introduces 8 New Brands By…
 10 hours ago
06.11.21
5 Beauty/Fashion Podcasts You Should Tune Into
 10 hours ago
06.11.21
Length Check: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shows Off Her Growth…
 1 day ago
06.10.21
LeBron James
LeBron James Is Changing ’23’ Jersey Number
 2 days ago
06.09.21
Photos
Close