Eve and Trina Will Face Off In The Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle, Followed By Bow Wow and Soulja Boy

We finally have our next matchups set, as Verzuz announced Wednesday that on June 16th, Trina and Eve will be squaring off against each other. Then later in the month, it looks like the internet will finally get what they’ve been asking for, as Bow Wow and Soulja Boy will go hit for hit on Saturday, June 26.

This announcement comes after the Verzuz co-creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz had their own rematch back in May, which was the last official Verzuz battle until this announcement.

A few months back, Trina said she was “down to do a Verzuz battle with Lil Kim”, but that battle never came to fruition.

How do you feel about these matchups and who do you think will be the secret matchup at Essence Fest?

5 Times Eve Did It For The Culture 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Times Eve Did It For The Culture 1. EVE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2001 Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. EVE AT THE MET GALA, 2003 Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. EVE AT THE PREMIERE OF "BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT", 2016 Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. EVE AT THE CBS DAYTIME EMMY AFTER PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. EVE AT JANET JACKSON'S "METAMORPHOSIS" RESIDENCY DEBUT AFTER PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Times Eve Did It For The Culture 5 Times Eve Did It For The Culture [caption id="attachment_3062954" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty[/caption] You can’t mention the great rappers of the 1990’s and 2000’s and not mention Eve. The first lady of the Ruff Ryders crew and face behind the Fetish clothing line had such an influential reign during her time. Now that she has retired from music, you can catch her hosting the daytime talk show The Talk in between acting gigs. Eve had so many signature looks that are monumental culture moments. She is the reason women loved wearing extra low cut shirts. If you’ve ever come across a woman with paw prints on their chest, there is no doubt it’s because they’re an E.V.E. fan. Her style was sexy, hood, with a splash of glam. She was able to market her personal style through her fashion brand Fetish. During the 90’s her clothing line, along with Baby Phat and Sean John, dominated hip hop culture. Eve was able to touch an entire generation through her music, and fashion. With Scorpio Season in full swing, we’re taking a look at Eve and some of her most influential ensembles. Here are 5 times she did it for the culture.

Eve and Trina Will Face Off In The Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle, Followed By Bow Wow and Soulja Boy was originally published on themorninghustle.com