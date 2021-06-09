Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation

Drake teams up with the entertainment company Live Nation to create a new intimate venue for music in his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Play-In Tournament

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Drake has done quite a lot in his storied career, and now he’s adding another piece to his empire.

On Tuesday (June 8), Live Nation Canada announced that it was teaming up with the Grammy-winning rapper, actor and global ambassador to open a new live-entertainment venue in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. The venue will be called History, and it is expected to open later this year.

The venue has been in the works for three years, and construction is slated to be completed at the end of the summer. History is located in the east end of the city in the popular and trendy Beaches neighborhood at 1663 Queen Street East. It will have a general admission area with reserved seating plans that can be configured for various events, with a maximum capacity of 2,500. The venue is expected to host up to 200 events a year once it opens in accordance with the plans of the Ontario government and its COVID-19 reopening plans.

For Drake, his involvement in the new venue was inspired by key moments in his career. “Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History,” Drake said in a statement. “I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”

Live Nation CEO and President Michael Rapino spoke about the partnership and Drake’s involvement in the announcement: “We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue, and we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible.” Local representatives are welcoming the news as good for the area. For updates about the venue, check out History’s website.

Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue With Live Nation  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
LeBron James
LeBron James Is Changing ’23’ Jersey Number
 18 hours ago
06.09.21
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Loves When Rappers Mentions Her In…
 19 hours ago
06.09.21
Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Out of Retirement For…
 22 hours ago
06.10.21
Turn Up In T-Dot: Drake Opening Concert Venue…
 23 hours ago
06.10.21
Photos
Close