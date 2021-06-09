Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Tyler Perry Teams Up With Netflix To Bring ‘Madea’ Out Of Retirement 

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE

Mabel ‘ Madea” Simmons is back!  The character that was brought to life by producer and actor, Tyler Perry, will be returning to Netflix.  Perry, shared the news on social media saying, “ We need to laugh. Too much is going on in the country.”

In 2019 Perry mentioned retiring the character after “A Madea Family Funeral.”

No date has been release for the upcoming Madea release.

Tyler Perry Teams Up With Netflix To Bring ‘Madea’ Out Of Retirement   was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry Announces Madea Will Be Coming To…
 16 hours ago
06.08.21
Quavo
Quavo & Kendrick Perkins Go At It On…
 16 hours ago
06.08.21
Safaree Demands Child Custody In Divorce Case With…
 20 hours ago
06.09.21
#MustBeNice: Jay-Z And Meek Mill Gift Robert Kraft…
 21 hours ago
06.09.21
Photos
Close