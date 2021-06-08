Cincinnati: Cicada Causes A Car Crash On River Road #WTFasho

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

These Cicada’s are taking over Cincinnati causing people to panic like crazy! Cicadas are even causing car wrecks What The Fasho!

Via Fox19

According to Cincinnati police. The Cicada’s caused a car crash on River rd.

The errant cicada flew in through an open window and hit a driver in the face, police say.

The driver then crashed into a pole in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.

Police provided no word on the condition either of the driver or of the cicada.

