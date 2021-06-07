Cincy
Cincinnati: Man & Woman Identified In I-75 Crash

Police have identified a man and woman who died after semis crashed head-on I-75 Friday.

Momin Shoukri, 26, and his passenger Rose Portillo, 37, died due to a crash that happened around 3 p.m. at the 3.8-mile marker near Hopple Street.

Police say Shoukri was driving a 2014 Freightliner tractor semi-trailer South on I-75 when he lost control and hit the concrete barrier. He then crossed onto northbound I-75 where he was hit by a 2015 Volvo D13 tractor semi-trailer driven by 66-year-old Calvin Jones.

