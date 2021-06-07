4 Tips Inspired By Jennifer Lopez On How To Live A Hot Girl Summer

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Since separating from her partner Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez has been seen out publicly backtracking with some of her famous exes. The girls can learn a great deal from Lopez about how to live a true hot girl summer. Today, she will teach you how if you follow a few simple steps to achieve a flawless, fun and fabulous hot girl lifestyle.

Focus On Your Own Paper

Jennifer Lopez has never married nor dated a broke boy. That’s simply out of the question. When you, yourself, are worth over $400 million, you simply can’t support a man.

The actress and entertainer recently announced a new multi-year production deal with Netflix under her company Nuyorican Productions. The deal will feature films, television series and unscripted content with a focus on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers according to Deadline.

No matter what fans have to say about her, no one can deny her success as an overall entertainer and the accolades keep pouring in.

Let It Go

If J. Lo has taught us anything, it’s to let go of things that no longer serve you. Throughout her career and personal life, Lopez has been quick to explore her options. Her transition from a Fly Girl on the sketch comedy show In Living Color to performing songs like Jenny From The Block, and later starring in some of the most iconic films proves that she will keep it moving.

Lopez effortlessly moves on from her men, in a way that many women could learn from. As women, we tend to hold onto relationships for comfort or fear of hurting someone else, but take it from J. Lo and let that man go.

Spin the Block

This will contradict the last tip, but both can be true at the same time. Just as quickly as you let go of things that don’t serve you in that moment, you must do some amicably so if there isa moment you want to spin the block, you certainly can.

This rule applies in personal and professional relationships. In the entertainment profession, relationships are everything. As a performer, you never want to burn a bridge in the business. Similarly, in Lopez’s playbook it’s quite alright to spin the block. She spoke about her split from Rodriguez confirming that the two are better off as friends and look forward to maintaining their friendship.

Lopez has since been seen rekindling her friendship with ex-partner Ben Affleck. She also inspired Diddy to post a throwback from their relationship in the early 2000s.

Don’t Confirm Nor Deny

As much as J. Lo’s exes or the paparazzi talk about her relationships, she never confirms or denies the relationship until she’s ready. This is the most important step to living your most fulfilled hot girl summer. It’s nobody’s business what or who you’re doing. As long as you’re happy and your partner’s happy, who cares?

Ladies: follow these four simple steps this summer and you too can live your best life like Jennifer!

4 Tips Inspired By Jennifer Lopez On How To Live A Hot Girl Summer was originally published on globalgrind.com

