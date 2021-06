LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.



DJ QuickSilva joined the NEWSROOM on CNN to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine. QuickSilva shares his hesitancy on getting the vaccine and how he was convinced to getting the first shot. He also shares that he did contract COVID after getting the vaccine and the NEWSROOM host asks if he will be getting his second shot. Watch the full interview in the video above.

DJ QuickSilva Shares His COVID-19 Vaccine Experience On CNN was originally published on kysdc.com

