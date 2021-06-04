Cincinnati: Driver Arrested For Nearly Crashing Into A House

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A driver in North College Hill was arrested for nearly crashing his car into a house in North College Hill.

Via Fox19

The driver was heading westbound on North Bend Road near Cary Avenue when police say he told them his “brakes went out.”

He said his axel broke when the vehicle struck the curb. He tried to correct it but ended up hitting a utility pole close to the home and some parking signs.

No other vehicles were involved, and no one was hurt.

