Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rick Ross Announces Residency in Las Vegas Summer 2021

Rick Ross Announces Residency in Las Vegas Summer 2021

Rick Ross fans will soon be able to rock out with da boss himself in Las Vegas.

Drai’s Beachclub & Nightclub announced that their first new residency would star Rick Ross on the rooftop of The Cromwell on the 11th floor. Dustin Drai, vice president of entertainment and marketing for Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub released this statement:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rick Ross to the Drai’s LIVE family. As one of the most influential artists and dynamic live performers of the 21st century, he continues Drai’s trajectory of delivering arena-level performers in an unparalleled nightlife atmosphere.”

Tickets for Rozay’s first show are on sale now at Draisgroup.com. Tickets for his next show on Saturday, Aug. 14 concert will go on sale soon, with more dates to be revealed later in the year.

Tiffany Haddish to Star As Flo-Jo in Biopic

Tiffany Haddish will star and produce in a Game 1 biopic about Olympic Gold-winning track and field legend, Florence Griffith Joyner known as ‘Flo-Jo.’ In addition, Flo-Jo’s widower and former coach, Al Joyner, will serve as a producer and creative consultant on the film. Haddish has already begun training with Joyner, using the same technique and methods that his late wife did during her remarkable career until her untimely death.

