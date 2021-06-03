The Morning Hustle
Angie’s Motivation: Why Chasing A Vision Is More Important Than Chasing Money

Today’s motivation hits different because everyone can relate to this.  The quote comes from Tony Hsieh, he said: “Chase the vision, not thee money, the money will end up following you.”  Angie dives into the fact that nowadays we have social media where we scroll and compare ourselves all day with consistent thoughts on how to make money.  Instead of chasing the bag, we should focus on the vision and trust that money will follow.  Angie shared to her Instagram, “you won’t prosper chasing money over purpose and vision…trying to get that quick hit of success can be costly in the long run…trust your process involves proper vision and preparation…not just chasing the dollar…the money will come.”

Angie’s Motivation: Why Chasing A Vision Is More Important Than Chasing Money  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

