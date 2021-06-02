OHIO HBCU Surprises The Class Of 2021 With Zero Debt

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We are starting to see the light at the end of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic tunnel and for the graduating class of 2021 at Wilberforce a HBCU in Ohio that light got brighter when they were told that not only were they graduating into the reset on the world as we know it, the school has also reset their debt owed to the school to zero.

Our babies work hard in high school to get admitted to the college of their dreams to educate themselves and obtain a degree with the hopes that they will live a better life than their parents, right? Most of them study hard away from home, in a strange city and/or state to obtain that sheep skin that will a lot them a better paycheck then their parents however the flip side to that is most students went into college debt free but the cost of that big paycheck/career they seek makes most walk the stage already in debt with the costs of a 4 year college tuition being the equivalent to a $100K dollar or more home. Imagine that starting your life off with a debt like that, then blink your eyes and imagine walking across that stage in your cap and gown and the school hand you, your diploma then tears up your bill for attending. That’s what happened to the class of 2021 from Wilberforce University a Historical Black College located outside of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Wilberforce University, the country’s oldest HBCU found in 1856, owned and operated by African Americans, was able to wipe account balances of more than more than $375,000 of 166 students in the class of 2021, through a number of scholarships, including from the United Negro College Fund and Jack and Jill of America.

The announcement that the students accounts had been cleared was made by Wilberforce President Elfred Anthony Pinkard:

“Because we are in awe of your strengths and perseverance. Because you have made your family and yourselves proud. Because you have shown you are capable of doing work under difficult circumstances. Because you represent the best of your generation, we wish to give you a fresh start,”

AMEN!!

