LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Last week our interview with Metro Marrs went viral and Wendy Williams covered it on her show. She says it was all for the love of Headkrack and he responds to the love from the media queen. Also in the Hip Hop Spot, we dive into movies that dropped recently and Jay-Z diving into the pool. On the first episode of the latest season of LeBron James’ The Shop: Uninterrupted, the rap mogul shared that the birth of Blue Ivy inspired him to learn how to swim.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hip Hop Spot: Wendy Williams Shows Headkrack Love + JAY-Z Reveals What Influenced Him To Finally Learn How To Swim was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: