Cincinnati: Young Man Arrested In The Fatal Shooting In Avondale

The 21-year-old man was arrested on the murder charge of Quentin Jolly.

The Cincinnati Fire Department took Jolly to the hospital, where he died. On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested Keith Williams, 21, on a murder charge in connection with Jolly’s death. Jolly’s brother, Nathaniel Jolly says he hoped this day would come.

