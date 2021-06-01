Cincinnati: The Police Looking Into South Fairmount Shooting

CLOSE
The Police are looking into the shooting in South Fairmount.
Via Fox19
It was reported in the 2500 block of Sarvis Court at 2:47 a.m.
One person was shot in the hip through the window into his home and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say. ShotSpotter detected the shots, they said. The system alerts police to shootings even if no one calls 911.
