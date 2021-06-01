Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be “Reinstated” As President By August 2021?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We’ve heard of sore losers before, but none quite take the cake like former US President Donald Trump if what we just read is actually true.

Reports are now saying that ol’ Donnie believes, with all the might of a man with miniature hands, that he will be reinstated with the presidency by the end of this summer. Yeah…right!

According to a tweet from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Trump is telling the people he’s been in contact with recently that he’ll soon be back in office. Haberman’s tweet reads, “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August (no that isn’t how it works but simply sharing the information),” which was in response to a video posted by CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan that shows potential “talk of a Myanmar-style coup in the United States.”

Haberman added to her tweet, turning it into a thread, in which she wrote, “It isn’t happening in a vacuum. It is happening as he faced the possibility of an indictment from the Manhattan DA.” She finished off her note with a final message, concluding with, “But he is not putting out statements about the “audits” in states just for the sake of it. He’s been laser focused on them, according to several people who’ve spoken with him (as well as WaPo reporting a few weeks ago).”

So, could this nightmare actually become a reailty? Read what Business Insider had to say on the notion of Trump being reinstated as president for the facts:

“The anticipation of a Trump reinstatement on a certain date could spread further among the most dedicated Trump supporters. The calls to help overturn the 2020 election on January 6, for example, gained steam through a pro-Trump bus tour by a fringe group and led to the insurrection at the Capitol.

Lindell has said August is when he would go to the Supreme Court to present evidence he’s acquired that would be so convincing that the justices would be forced to reject the 2020 election result.

A podcast from the former Trump advisor Steve Bannon has amplified the conspiracy theory, as Lindell and others have gone on the show to promote it with minimal pushback.”

Could you imagine?! Let us know your thoughts on this topic by sounding off with your opinions. All are welcome.

Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be “Reinstated” As President By August 2021? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

