Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Fire In Westwood Displaces 11 Families

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Our prayers are going out to the families affected by a fire in West Wood!

 

via Fox19

 

Cincinnati Fire and EMS say they were at the scene of a second alarm apartment fire in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Police say the fire started in the kitchen of one of the apartments inside the complex. The fire started after a man fell asleep while cooking in one of the units, according to the building owner’s son Jovan Kelly Jr.

Cincinnati: Fire In Westwood Displaces 11 Families  was originally published on rnbcincy.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
New Documentary Exploring Tulsa Race Massacre Is A…
 12 hours ago
05.31.21
Recreate This Simple Day To Night Memorial Day…
 22 hours ago
05.30.21
15 items
MAGA Stans Attack Vice President Kamala Harris For…
 1 day ago
05.30.21
20 items
Battle Of The Jawns: Jill Scott Trends After…
 1 day ago
05.30.21
Photos
Close