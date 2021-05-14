SUNDAY! Urban One Honors On TV ONE At 9pm

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

URBAN ONE HONORS CELEBRATES WOMEN LEADING THE CHANGE IN ITS ANNUAL COMMEMORATION OF BLACK EXCELLENCE HOSTED BY ERICA CAMPBELL AND ROLAND MARTIN SET TO AIR ON MAY 16 AT 9 PM ET/8C ON TV ONE AND CLEO TV

This year’s URBAN ONE HONORS will commemorate the myriad achievements of women leaders who are blazing trails and creating new pathways for others in their respective areas of expertise. Categories of recognition reflect the tireless effort and triumphant accomplishments achieved by the honorees and include: Voting Rights Champion, dedicated to a fearless leader whose efforts help to build political infrastructure by turning out voters and protecting their votes; Business Alchemist, presented to a leader tapped for successfully breaking the glass ceiling to blaze new trails in corporate America; Investigative Journalism Crusader bestowed upon a media maven who is reframing the national conversation by covering the impediments and contributions made by Black Americans; Health Equality Advocate, awarded to a champion of health who answered the call to eliminate institutional barriers preventing healthcare to those in her community; Reparations Ambassador who is working to break down systemic racism and barriers that have held African Americans back; and the Family Needs Ambassador, presented to a resilient provider of direct service and resources to individuals in crisis within the community she serves. The inspiring night of excellence will also feature exciting musical performances, unprecedented collaborations, and surprise appearances to be announced in the coming months.

Also don’t miss #DMXUncensored airing right before the big show! TV One highlights the rapper in his own words as he discusses his more than 30-year career and legacy in hip hop. The special is slated to air on Sunday, May 16 at 8P/7C.

