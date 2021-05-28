Breaking News
Swizz Beatz Looks Back On DMX, ‘Exodus,’ Rare Stories, Verzuz & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Swizz Beatz is carrying on the legacy of his brother DMX.

Exodus, X’s presumed final album is out Friday (May 28) and Swizz has been prompt to tell anyone it’s not a posthumous album with plenty of pieced together verses and features. Instead, the vast majority of the album, save for Moneybagg Yo‘s guest appearance on “Money, Money, Money” was created while X was alive and started not long after his monumental Verzuz celebration with Snoop Dogg.

In a new conversation with Good Morning H-Town, Swizz not only digs into the concepts behind Exodus, but also gives insight to a rare story about how X told him his life story during a trip to see Scarface and more.

“He made me drive five hours in a two-seater to see Scarface, which was one of his favorite artists in the world,” Swizz told Keisha Nicole and Jessica Jeanz. “It was about Scarface but during that ride, he turned down the music and he let me record his life story. It was deep. He trusted me with his life and he said, I want you to have this just in case people need to know. I thought that was so real of him and I haven’t listened back to it since we recorded it two and a half, three years ago.”

He continued, “It was deep. I couldn’t understand it. You wanna drive five hours to see Scarface? I know you like Scarface but I already drove three hours now I gotta drive to Boston?! X was so deep in his thinking that he knew he couldn’t have that conversation where we were. He knew that he could do what he wanted to do to give me this message on this long car ride. He was that ahead of it, he was that smart. X never asked for anything but X asked five times, ‘We should go see Scarface, you wanna drive? I’ll drive if you don’t.’ I said, ‘Gotdamn!’ Then when I got in the car, it all made sense.”

When asked if he’d ever release the audio for fans to hear, Swizz hasn’t made up his mind on the matter and still has to dive through it again during his quiet time. The super-producer also broke down the reasoning behind him and Timbaland’s VERZUZ rematch on Sunday as it’s the co-founders first time actually utilizing the platform they crafted and more.

Watch Swizz’ interview with GMHT up top and stream Exodus in full below.

[caption id="attachment_964178" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mychal Watts / Getty[/caption] This is the news we desperately wished we would never have to report. Hip-Hop legend DMX, born Earl Simmons, has passed away at 50. Dark Man X had been hospitalized since last Friday, April 2 after suffering a heart attack brought on by an alleged overdose. The Rap world immediately began hoping and praying for the Yonkers rapper’s recovery as he laid in a coma the ICU at White Plains Hospital. But X’s family received disappointing news when it was reported that tests administered on Wednesday (April 8) showed no improvement in brain activity. With X on a ventilator, the family was tasked with the grim decision of deciding to remove him from life support. Today (April 9), the Simmons family announced his passing. Part of the statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.” DMX, who just last year more than held his own in an epic Verzuz with Snoop Dogg, is survived by his 15 children. Our condolences go out to his family and fans during this difficult time. Twitter has been mourning the legend since the moment news of his untimely passing was revealed and confirmed. From fellow rap stars to pro athletes to reality stars to fans touched by his stellar catalog, the praise is going up for Dark Man X. Rest in power Earl “DMX” Simmons. https://www.instagram.com/p/CNdFMNvipcs/?igshid=1361rckyb4ehy

