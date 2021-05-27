Reds: The Cincinnati Reds Are Planning Re-Opening Day Festivities

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Reds are planning a reopening day since the original opening day got canceled due to Covid-19.

Via Fox19

The Cincinnati Reds and community leaders are set to announce “Re-Opening Day” festivities at 9:30 a.m. Today.

We are expecting to hear from Mayor John Cranley, Hamilton County Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas, Reds President, and COO Phil Castellini, and community and business leaders.

Opening Day is a Cincinnati tradition, one just slightly below Christmas in prominence, according to an oft-repeated quote.

