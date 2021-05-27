WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 27, 2021: Death of Daunte Wright — Let’s Make a Slave’ Lesson — Flight Attendant Loses Teeth

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

1. Attorney General Ellison to Prosecute Police in Death of Daunte Wright

What You Need To Know:

There’s a sense of deja vu in Minnesota as the state Attorney General Keith Ellison has stepped in to prosecute a police officer in the death of a Black man. Daunte Wright was fatally shot during a traffic stop, April 11, in a Minneapolis suburb.

2. Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over ‘Let’s Make a Slave’ Lesson

What You Need To Know:

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed last fall against the Metro Nashville Public Schools and a student-teacher over a school assignment called “Let’s Make a Slave.”

3. Coronavirus Update: Flight Attendant Loses Teeth After Altercation with Unruly Passenger

What We Need To Know:

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant is recovering after losing two teeth in a physical assault by a passenger earlier this week.

4. $10 Million Settlement Approved For In Custody Death of Jamal Sutherland

What You Need To Know:

The Charleston County Council in South Carolina unanimously approved a $10 million settlement for the family of Jamal Sutherland, a 31-year-old Black man who was arrested for fighting at a mental health facility where he received treatment for bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Sutherland died while in police custody January 5, 2021.

5. Is Robinhood Crypto A Hype Ahead Of IPO?

What You Need To Know:

Free stock-trading app Robinhood has recently announced its modern extended feature Robinhood Crypto.

