Contests
HomeContests

Win Tickets to See Justin Beiber

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Justin Bieber Contest Graphic WIZF

Source: justice tour / justice tour

 

101.1 WIZ NATION wants you to register for your chance to win tickets to see Justin Bieber on us! Coming to The Heritage Bank Center for The Justice World Tour April 19TH 2022 – 101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win NOW! To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword BIEBER to 24042 for your chance to win.

Official contest rules

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
SZA Turned Down A Magazine Cover Because They…
 10 hours ago
05.26.21
5 items
5 Times Lauryn Hill’s Music Nurtured Our Soul…
 11 hours ago
05.26.21
LeBron James Dodged NBA’s COVID-19 Violation After Attending…
 20 hours ago
05.26.21
Kanye West’s First Yeezy Gap Collection Will Debut…
 21 hours ago
05.26.21
Photos
Close