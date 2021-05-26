CLOSE
101.1 WIZ NATION wants you to register for your chance to win tickets to see Justin Bieber on us! Coming to The Heritage Bank Center for The Justice World Tour April 19TH 2022 – 101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win NOW! To enter for your chance to win just text the keyword BIEBER to 24042 for your chance to win.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Win Tickets to See Justin Beiber
- ‘We’re Living In A Nightmare’: Matthew Zadok Williams’ Family Maintain Cops Acted Negligently After Additional Footage Released
- J. Cole Done With Commitment To Basketball Africa League, Cites ‘Family Obligations’
- Made In America Festival Returns To Philadelphia For 10 Year Anniversary
- ‘I’m Not Who I Used To Be’: Darnella Frazier, Teen Who Recorded George Floyd’s Death, Reflects One Year Later
- SZA Turned Down A Magazine Cover Because They Denied Her Request For A Black Photographer
- Metro Marrs Detained By Police For Making It Rain At His Graduation [VIDEO]
- LeBron James Dodged NBA’s COVID-19 Violation After Attending His Tequila Event
- Kanye West’s First Yeezy Gap Collection Will Debut This June
- White Iversons: An Eminem And Post Malone Collaboration Might Be On The Way
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: