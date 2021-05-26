Suspected White Supremacist On Trial Desperately Wants Black Judge Recused

A suspected white supremacist on trial for fraud in Tennessee has claimed without proof that the Black judge presiding over his trial is a so-called reverse racist and must recuse himself because of that alleged bias against people suspected of white-collar crimes.
Mark Hazelwood, the former head of a major fuel and trucking company based out of Knoxville, is gearing up for his retrial on charges he conspired to defraud other trucking firms out of millions of dollars. The retrial was granted after U.S. District Judge Curtis Collier allowed audio recordings of Hazelwood using racist slurs with other executives at the Pilot Co. when he worked there.
To Hazelwood’s chagrin, though, Collier is still assigned to his retrial, prompting the former trucking tycoon to file a motion last week claiming the judge is racist against him. Hazelwood’s motion also tried to establish an inappropriate link with Collier to the powerful Haslam family that founded the Pilot Co. as well as former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
“We respectfully request that (Collier) consider whether any relationship or connection between the court and Gov. Haslam merits recusal,” the motion says in part. “We also request that (Collier) disclose any other relationships or connections to the parties, witnesses, and entities in this case.”
The motion seeks to draw attention to an alleged conflict of interest on Collier’s part.
Hazelwood has maintained his innocence.
The motion, which tries to paint Collier as having an anti-white agenda, also plays on racial stereotypes and a racist trope that Hazelwood — described as “reasonable” — and his attorneys apparently harbor when it comes to these types of criminal cases.
“A reasonable person could conclude from (Collier’s past) statements that (Collier) assigns more moral blame to white-collar defendants than, for example, drug dealers,” the motion also says.
It added: “A reasonable person could believe that the government poisoned the well by conjuring an image that would be highly galling to the court: a racist, white-collar offender. The recordings had nothing whatsoever to do with the offenses with which Mr. Hazelwood was charged.”
Hazelwood’s pending retrial comes more than three years after he was convicted in the first trial. But an appellate court threw out his conviction because Collier allowed jurors to hear Hazelwood’s racist recording.
Now, Collier — an HBCU graduate who the appellate court ruled was not biased to preside over the retrial — is the one person who gets to decide whether he will stay on the case, leaving Hazelwood desperately trying to get the judge to recuse himself.
“I deserve to have a judge who has not already judged me, clearly believing I am a ‘typical’ white-collar defendant and a racist one at that,” Hazelwood wrote to the court.
Collier, who graduated from Tennessee State University before earning his Juris Doctor’s degree from the Duke University School of Law in 1974, has been recognized as one of the most significant members of Omega Psi Phi in its first 100 years and is the recipient of the NAACP Chattanooga Chapter Thurgood Marshall Award, among other honors. He is also the first Black federal judge in the Eastern District of Tennessee and the second Black federal judge in Tennessee.
SEE ALSO:
Prayers For Sasha Johnson: Everything To Know About BLM Activist Shot In The Head In London
Matthew Zadok Williams’ Family Maintain Cops Acted Negligently After Additional Footage Released
Justice For George Floyd: Ruling On Derek Chauvin's 'Prolonged' Kneeling Could Mean Longer Prison Sentence
Justice For George Floyd: Ruling On Derek Chauvin's 'Prolonged' Kneeling Could Mean Longer Prison Sentence
1. May 41 of 71
2. May 32 of 71
3. April 283 of 71
4. April 214 of 71
5. April 205 of 71
6. April 196 of 71
7. April 18Source:Getty 7 of 71
8. April 17Source:Getty 8 of 71
9. April 16Source:Getty 9 of 71
10. April 15Source:Getty 10 of 71
11. April 1411 of 71
12. April 1312 of 71
13. April 1313 of 71
14. April 1314 of 71
15. April 1315 of 71
16. April 1216 of 71
17. April 1217 of 71
18. April 1218 of 71
19. April 1219 of 71
20. April 920 of 71
21. April 921 of 71
22. April 922 of 71
23. April 923 of 71
24. April 824 of 71
25. April 825 of 71
26. April 826 of 71
27. April 827 of 71
28. April 728 of 71
29. April 629 of 71
30. April 530 of 71
31. April 531 of 71
32. April 132 of 71
33. April 133 of 71
34. April 134 of 71
35. April 135 of 71
36. March 3136 of 71
37. March 3137 of 71
38. March 3038 of 71
39. March 3039 of 71
40. March 3040 of 71
41. March 3041 of 71
42. March 2942 of 71
43. March 2943 of 71
44. March 2944 of 71
45. March 2945 of 71
46. March 28Source:Getty 46 of 71
47. March 28Source:Getty 47 of 71
48. March 28Source:Getty 48 of 71
49. March 28Source:Getty 49 of 71
50. March 25Source:Getty 50 of 71
51. March 22 - all jurors selected51 of 71
52. March 1952 of 71
53. March 1753 of 71
54. March 1554 of 71
55. March 1155 of 71
56. March 8Source:Getty 56 of 71
57. March 8Source:Getty 57 of 71
58. March 8Source:Getty 58 of 71
59. March 8Source:Getty 59 of 71
60. March 7Source:Getty 60 of 71
61. March 7Source:Getty 61 of 71
62. March 7Source:Getty 62 of 71
63. March 7Source:Getty 63 of 71
64. March 7Source:Getty 64 of 71
65. March 7Source:Getty 65 of 71
66. March 7Source:Getty 66 of 71
67. March 6Source:Getty 67 of 71
68. March 6Source:Getty 68 of 71
69. March 6Source:Getty 69 of 71
70. March 6Source:Getty 70 of 71
71. March 3Source:Getty 71 of 71
Suspected White Supremacist On Trial Desperately Wants Black Judge Recused was originally published on newsone.com