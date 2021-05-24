Birthday Bash ATL is back and it’s our 25th anniversary! Since we’re celebrating 25 years, we had to do it bigger than ever, so we’ve moved the show to Center Parc Stadium on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The bigger the venue, the bigger the performers! Make sure you get your tickets below!
CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS
RELATED: FIRST ARTISTS ANNOUNCED: Birthday Bash ATL 25 July 17th
RELATED: TICKETS ON SALE: Birthday Bash 25 at Center Parc Stadium July 17th
Birthday Bash 25 EVENT DETAILS:
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Gates Open: 4:00pm
Showtime: 6:00pm – 11:00pm
Georgia State University Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315
CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS
Where Is Birthday Bash ATL 25? was originally published on hotspotatl.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz: